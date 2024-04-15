PalaCinema
15.04.2024-17.04.2024
HPC Advisory Council Swiss Conference 2024
The Swiss National Supercomputing Centre in collaboration with the HPC-AI Advisory Council , will host the 15th annual Swiss Conference in Locarno, Switzerland, from 15 - 17 April, 2024.
HPC and AI at the Forefront of the 15th Swiss Conference
Join us at the 15th annual Swiss Conference, hosted by the HPC-AI Advisory Council and the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS). It's a unique opportunity to meet with industry leaders, innovative startups, and tech pioneers to discuss how the latest tools and technologies are merging research communities and sparking new ideas. This year, we shine a brighter light on artificial intelligence — the heart of today’s tech revolution. AI is more than just a topic; it's the main thread connecting our talks and workshops, revealing how it's reshaping research and industry applications. We’ll explore AI’s exciting possibilities and real-world impacts through a series of in-depth sessions and practical case studies.
Over three days, the Swiss Conference will be your think tank, where experts from all sectors share knowledge and insights. Expect a dynamic mix of speeches, panel discussions, and interactive activities. You'll get to engage with the latest in HPC, AI, Cloud, Containers, and more, preparing you for the next wave of technological breakthroughs and partnerships.
The full agenda of the meeting will be available on the HPC Advisory Council website shortly.
Registration is required for all participants for all sessions which includes a nominal attendee fee charged in advance, a special group outing (attendance needs to be confirmed via the registration form), and daily break and lunch services. Register today and join us for knowledgeable evaluations, prescriptive best practices along with provocative and shared learnings.
We look forward to welcoming you in Locarno!
- Accommodation
All attendees – including sponsors and presenters - are responsible for the coordination and the costs related to individual/group travels, accommodation, etc.
Participants in the event are invited to book an accommodation at their earliest convenience as Locarno is a destination in high demand in the springtime.
Looking for an accommodation? Participants in this event may refer to the official Locarno-Ascona Tourism website.
Ticino Ticket
A personal guest card will be handed to overnight guests when they check in. Ticino Ticket includes free use of public transport and discounts on the most popular tourist attractions.
- Conference Dinner on Tuesday, April 16, 2024
The HPC Advisory Council is delighted to announce that the evening event will be held at the Blue Restaurant & Lounge in Locarno on April 16, 2024.
Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 19.00h
Location: Blue Restaurant & Lounge
Via Respini 9
CH 6600 Locarno
The conference dinner is traditionally a highlight in the social program of the HPC Advisory Council Conferences.
The Blu Restaurant & Lounge is located in Locarno, directly on the shores of Lake Maggiore. It offers a unique setting with wonderful views of the lake and of the surrounding mountains. We look forward to enjoying the company of fellow colleagues in this exceptional surrounding.
Attendance to the conference dinner is included in the registration fee, but participation in the evening event must be confirmed at the time of registration.
It is also possible to register an accompanying partner for an additional fee of CHF 100.
- Registration fees
Important participation information
Take advantage of Early Bird registration before discounts end on February 11, 2024(CET).
Registration is required for all participants for all or each sessions, which includes a special group outing (limited to the first registered attendees) and daily break and lunch services. Participation in the group outing needs to be confirmed by ticking the relevant box on the registration form.
Early registration (through February 11, 2024)
100.00 CHF HPC Advisory Council only (Mon-Wed: 15-17 April, 2024)
Regular admission (from February 12, 2024)
200.00 CHF HPC Advisory Council only (Mon-Wed: 15-17 April, 2024)
Deadline for registration: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Please note that all registrations are final and fees cannot be reimbursed.