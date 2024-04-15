HPC Advisory Council Swiss Conference 2024

The Swiss National Supercomputing Centre in collaboration with the HPC-AI Advisory Council , will host the 15th annual Swiss Conference in Locarno, Switzerland, from 15 - 17 April, 2024.

Join us at the 15th annual Swiss Conference, hosted by the HPC-AI Advisory Council and the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS). It's a unique opportunity to meet with industry leaders, innovative startups, and tech pioneers to discuss how the latest tools and technologies are merging research communities and sparking new ideas. This year, we shine a brighter light on artificial intelligence — the heart of today’s tech revolution. AI is more than just a topic; it's the main thread connecting our talks and workshops, revealing how it's reshaping research and industry applications. We’ll explore AI’s exciting possibilities and real-world impacts through a series of in-depth sessions and practical case studies.

Over three days, the Swiss Conference will be your think tank, where experts from all sectors share knowledge and insights. Expect a dynamic mix of speeches, panel discussions, and interactive activities. You'll get to engage with the latest in HPC, AI, Cloud, Containers, and more, preparing you for the next wave of technological breakthroughs and partnerships.

The full agenda of the meeting will be available on the HPC Advisory Council website shortly.

Registration is required for all participants for all sessions which includes a nominal attendee fee charged in advance, a special group outing (attendance needs to be confirmed via the registration form), and daily break and lunch services. Register today and join us for knowledgeable evaluations, prescriptive best practices along with provocative and shared learnings.



We look forward to welcoming you in Locarno!